Report: Lakers ‘hoping’ Kendrick Nunn will make his season debut before trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle in the 2021-22 season.

However, brighter days may be ahead. According to a recent report, the Lakers are hoping to get a key offseason addition back on the court in the near future.

Talented guard Kendrick Nunn, who has yet to make his debut with the team due to injury, seems to be nearing his return date. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report discussed the Lakers’ options as the trade deadline nears and touched on Nunn.

“The Lakers are hoping Kendrick Nunn (knee) will make his season debut ahead of the deadline,” Pincus wrote. “Most deals with [Talen] Horton-Tucker require Nunn’s salary as ballast, but the team may be able to creatively get something done with several minimum players instead like DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and possibly even Dwight Howard (provided they have a path to a replacement at center).”

The Lakers had a very busy offseason after the 2020-21 campaign ended, and many fans and experts alike predicted that they’d be one of the best teams in the league this season. So far, that has not been the case.

The Lakers currently sit at 21-22 and are in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference. Though Nunn does not figure to turn the Lakers’ season around on his own, he could offer some value on the offensive side of the ball.

Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Nunn has averaged 15.0 points per game. He is a solid shooter from the field as well as from beyond the arc.

He spent the beginning of his NBA career with the Miami Heat before coming to the Lakers. Time will tell if he makes a big impact for L.A.