Report: Lakers have talked to ‘at least’ 5 teams about Russell Westbrook this offseason

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook could find himself on a new team for the 2022-23 regular season.

He’s been involved in trade rumors all offseason long despite new head coach Darvin Ham seemingly preparing as if he is going to be on the Lakers roster this season.

The Lakers have reportedly spoken to the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz about Westbrook, but according to a recent report, there are at least two more teams that have also spoken to Los Angeles about the nine-time All-Star.

“This offseason alone, [Rob] Pelinka has spoken to no less than five rival teams about Westbrook, multiple league sources told Hoops Wire,” wrote Sam Amico.

Amico added that while rumors of the aforementioned teams have been well documented, there are other teams that have not yet come to light.

“While those discussions are widely known, two other team executives not mentioned above told Hoops Wire they too have talked to Pelinka about Westbrook since the start of July,” he wrote. “Each said he believed, but could not guarantee, the Lakers have also talked to several others beyond those that have been reported, many in recent weeks.”

It makes sense that the Lakers are shopping Westbrook. While the former league MVP averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season, he didn’t seem to really jell with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster.

Furthermore, the team recently acquired veteran point guard Patrick Beverley. However, Ham apparently told Westbrook and Beverley, who have a heated history, that he plans to use them together.

In order to facilitate a Westbrook trade, the Lakers would probably have to give up their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks. They are reportedly willing to part ways with those picks in the same deal if the trade nets them a significant upgrade.

“The Lakers, I’m told, continue to hold firm on their position that they will agree to surrender both of their future firsts in the same deal only if the trade makes them a certified contender,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein recently.

Despite having struggled to fit in with Los Angeles, Westbrook did have some bright moments last season, including a nice performance against the Denver Nuggets in April. In that game, he recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

Westbrook’s future is very uncertain right now, and fans will have to wait a little in order for a resolution.