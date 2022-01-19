Report: Lakers have no ‘current plans’ to replace Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have no “current plans” to replace Frank Vogel as the team’s head coach.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike and Broderick Turner, Vogel’s job security is still dependent on the Lakers’ future results.

“All this uncertainty has NBA insiders focused on Vogel’s job status,” Woike and Turner wrote. “The win Monday, they said, is more of a stay than clemency. While there are no current plans to make a change, future plans are dependent on results.”

The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Bill Oram reported earlier on Tuesday that Vogel was coaching for his job in the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The Lakers are 22-22 on the season, but they have played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for stretches this season.

While Davis is currently out of the lineup, he could make his return on the Lakers’ upcoming road trip.

“According to people with knowledge of the situation, there’s optimism Davis could return during the team’s upcoming six-game road trip,” Woike reported on Tuesday.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but the team finished with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference last season.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 campaign, but the team had spent a chunk of that season with James and Davis banged up.

It’s possible the Lakers wait to see how Vogel does with the whole roster healthy, but it appears that he is still on thin ice as the Lakers continue the 2021-22 season.