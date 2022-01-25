Report: Lakers have interesting reason not to acquire Jerami Grant from Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have an interesting reason not acquire Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant.

It has to do with his stance on playing a tertiary role behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

“I’ve actually heard Lakers have passed on Jerami Grant. He doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind Bron/AD.” – @EricPincus (Via @19MGroup | h/t @Ralph_MasonJr ) pic.twitter.com/OTjpeb9IX3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 25, 2022

Grant, 27, is in his second season with the Pistons but has missed some time in the 2021-22 campaign.

The rebuilding Pistons have reportedly been looking to deal Grant this season, as he is coming off a career year in the 2020-21 campaign.

Grant’s role with the Pistons certainly puts him in the spotlight, and it appears that he’s a fan of that.

The Lakers would’ve likely had to part with some key assets like Talen Horton-Tucker in a deal for Grant, but the team clearly decided against adding Grant given his stance on playing a smaller role behind James and Davis.

James and Davis are undoubtedly the Lakers’ two biggest stars, but Grant still likely would’ve been an important contributor as the team tries to upgrade its roster.

This season, Grant is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. While those are some solid numbers, he has only been able to appear in 24 total contests.

The Lakers are 23-24 in the 2021-22 season and could use some help, but they have yet to find a deal that makes sense to upgrade their roster.

Los Angeles could decide to stay put and hope that the team’s trio of James, Davis and Russell Westbrook can figure things out and make a playoff run this season.