Report: Lakers have had ‘some talks’ with the Pacers regarding Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers got a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but they still have a tall mountain to climb if they want to establish themselves as legitimate title contenders this season.

Some folks would like to see the Lakers explore the trade market, and according to a report, the team has engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers about big man Myles Turner.

“I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times,” Pacers insider Scott Agness said during a podcast episode in reference to Indiana’s talks with other teams about Turner.

It remains to be seeing Turner will actually end up switching uniforms this season, but if he were to land with L.A., it would certainly qualify as a major splash.

The 25-year-old is an elite rim protector. This season, he leads the league in blocks per game with 2.7. He led the league in that same category in the 2020-21 season (3.4 blocks per game) and 2018-19 season (2.7 blocks per game).

He’s also averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to knock down triples adds a lot to his game.

Turner has spent his entire NBA career with the Pacers so far, but his future seems like somewhat of a mystery right now. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him.

In the meantime, the Lakers are 14-13 on the season after Friday’s win. They’ll look to earn another victory on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.