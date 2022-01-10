Report: Lakers have had a ‘level of interest’ in trading for Indiana Pacers star

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams who have shown interest in acquiring center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.

“Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner,” wrote The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “The [Dallas] Mavericks and [New York] Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and [Charlotte] Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added. The [Cleveland] Cavaliers are among interested teams in LeVert, those sources said, as he would provide a combo guard able to handle the ball and playmaker in the season-ending absence of Collin Sexton and [Ricky] Rubio.”

Turner has been with the Pacers since being taken 11th overall in 2015. He is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for Indiana.

The Pacers have not gotten off to an ideal start this year, currently sitting at 15-25 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Indiana has dropped seven of its past 10 games. The Pacers have been subject of numerous trade rumors after getting off to a rough start this season.

Adding Turner to the post for the Lakers would help, especially with Anthony Davis dealing with a sprained MCL. Los Angeles has had some bumps to start the season, hovering right around .500 for much of the year so far.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lakers this season. He has missed the past 11 games for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have been playing well recently despite falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, 127-119. Los Angeles has won five of its past seven games. The Lakers are back in action on Wednesday with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings.