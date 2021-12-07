Report: Lakers have expressed interest in trading for Jeremy Lamb

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached out to the Indiana Pacers regarding the status of guard Jeremy Lamb prior to the 2021-22 season.

With Indiana potentially going towards a rebuild following the 2021-22 season, Lamb could be dealt by this season’s trade deadline since he is in the final year of his deal.

“Now that the Pacers acquired Caris LeVert for [Victor] Oladipo in a trade last season and added more wing depth with No. 13 pick Chris Duarte, there’s no room for Lamb,” J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star wrote. “He’s in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $10.5 million. “According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.”

Lamb has appeared in 19 games this season for the Pacers and is averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The veteran could provide the Lakers with some depth and shooting on the wing, but it may be hard for the team to match salary in order to make a deal happen.

Los Angeles has been without a few key players for the entire season in Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn. The Lakers also have played 12 of their 24 games without LeBron James due to a one-game suspension and ankle and abdominal injuries.

If the Pacers decide to have a fire sale this season, Los Angeles has a chance to make a play for Lamb.