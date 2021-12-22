Report: Lakers have been very ‘active’ in trade market with 2 stars at top of wish list

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season has been a rocky one so far.

As a result of the team’s slow start, many fans would like to see L.A. make a splash or two in the trade market. According to a report, that might be in the cards.

NBA insider Shams Charania has heard that the Lakers have been “active” in the trade market. He listed Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant as a couple of players that are worth keeping an eye on.

"I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn't leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market" ~@ShamsCharania#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BZEAMM6Zkb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2021

“This team doesn’t look like it has the young legs that they need to have, and that’s why I’ve heard that they have been active in the trade market,” Charania said. “When you look at a guy like Ben Simmons, they’d love to get their hands on a guy like him. Jerami Grant, those are the types of guys that they need on this team.”

It seems like there are a lot of options on the table for the Lakers. There have even been some rumors about the team potentially trading away Russell Westbrook just months into his stint with the organization.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether or not L.A. will actually make any huge splashes through the trade market this season.

At 16-16, the Lakers have looked like an average team in the Western Conference so far. There’s definitely time for the group to turn things around, but perhaps a major trade is the type of jolt L.A. needs to start showing some signs of life.

The Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.