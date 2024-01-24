Report: Lakers have 2 players atop wish list heading into NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players ahead of the trade deadline this season, but according to NBA insider Shams Charania, two players are at the forefront of L.A.’s wish list: Dejounte Murray and Bruce Brown.

"The Lakers, I'm told, are continuing to monitor two players. I think the two guys at the forefront of their targets list going into the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray of Atlanta, and Bruce Brown Jr. of Toronto."@ShamsCharania on the Los Angeles Lakers 📺:… pic.twitter.com/qisoZUdrsy — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 24, 2024

Charania added some interesting comments about Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, speculating that there will be interest in him around the league.

“He’s playing at a high level,” Charania said of Russell. “I’m sure there’s gonna be a level of interest in him around the league.”

Based on a separate report, it sounds like there could be some momentum building for the Lakers on the Murray front.

Dejounte Murray to the Lakers has ‘real legs,’ per @sam_amick “It feels like the Lakers have separated themselves from the Dejounte pack.” (Via https://t.co/Zcyk4E8a1q) pic.twitter.com/Q6T06NSjl1 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 24, 2024

Murray would be a flashy addition for the Lakers, as the two-way star would bring a lot to the table for L.A. He can do a little bit of everything offensively and has earned a reputation as a strong defender.

In 43 games with the Atlanta Hawks this season, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from deep.

It’s worth noting that some fans are skeptical of the way Murray would fit with the Lakers, but that hasn’t stopped L.A. from being frequently linked to him.

Meanwhile, Brown seems to be emerging as a popular trade candidate around the NBA. He was recently dealt from the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors but could be moved again.

The 27-year-old became an NBA champion last season with the Denver Nuggets, adding a major feat to his solid playoff resume. He could be an appealing option to contending teams partly for that reason.

Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

Some of these trade rumors put Russell’s future with the Lakers in question, a reality that some may be uncomfortable with considering how well the guard has played lately. Over his last six games, Russell has averaged 27.2 points per contest while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 51.0 percent from deep and 93.8 percent from the line.

The Lakers are going to have some difficult decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline, which is set for Feb. 8.