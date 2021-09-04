Report: Lakers had ‘strong interest’ in reacquiring Damian Jones this offseason

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers had a “strong interest” in bringing back big man Damian Jones this offseason.

“League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the [Sacramento] Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III,” wrote Marc Stein in an article published to his Substack.

Jones appeared in eight games for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. In limited minutes, he posted averages of 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He showed flashes of exciting potential at times.

Jones’ 6-foot-11 frame gives him a relatively high ceiling at the professional level. The center is just 26 years old, so he still has some time to grow into a solid NBA player.

For his career so far, he has averages of 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He has completed five seasons at the NBA level and has already played for five teams.

Although the Lakers missed out on Jones this offseason, they have done a nice job of filling up their roster with quality players. The team is loaded with talented veterans, and if all goes to plan, L.A. will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2021-22 campaign.