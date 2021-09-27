Report: Lakers had conversation with Jared Dudley about broadcasting for team

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered veteran forward Jared Dudley a broadcasting role before he decided to become an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.

“At the end of the season, sources said, the Lakers did have conversations with Dudley about other potential roles in the organization, including broadcasting, but ultimately he opted for a front-of-the-bench coaching position with Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks,” The Athletic’s Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported.

Dudley, 36, spent the past two seasons with the Lakers and was a part of the team that won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season.

While he is no longer playing in the NBA, it is clear that the Lakers organization would have loved to keep him in Los Angeles in some capacity.

During his two seasons with the Lakers, Dudley appeared in 57 games making one start.

For his career, Dudley has averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.