Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers ‘focused on internal improvement’ as their interest in Zach LaVine gets murky update

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Recent rumors have linked the Los Angeles Lakers to Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that the team’s interest in the shooting guard is “real,” and Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Los Angeles is among LaVine’s preferred landing spots along with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

But despite the rumors connecting LaVine and the Lakers, Los Angeles is reportedly focused on internal improvement rather than external.

“Philadelphia’s interest in LaVine has been overstated, as covered here, while I’ve been advised that the Lakers’ reported interest at this early juncture of the season is best described (at most) as TBD,” wrote Marc Stein.

The Lakers are hoping that getting back some key players will give them a “meaningful boost.”

“I’m told the Lakers, at present, are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt (who is ineligible to be traded this season after signing an extension with the Lakers in September) and [Gabe] Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost,” Stein wrote.

Vanderbilt is dealing with a heel injury at the moment and has yet to take the floor for the Lakers in the 2023-24 regular season.

Vincent, meanwhile, has been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a knee injury. He didn’t get off to a great start to his Lakers career before getting injured. He’s averaging 6.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a subpar 39.3 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc in four appearances with Los Angeles this season.

The Lakers have played great basketball as of late, however, even without Vanderbilt and Vincent in the lineup. After having a 3-5 record following their loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8, the Lakers have won five out of their last six games and now own an 8-6 record, which is currently the sixth-best record in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is fresh off an impressive win against Dillon Brooks and the Rockets on Sunday. The Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated against Houston. The former recorded 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while the latter finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Plus, James and Davis combined to shoot 25-of-34 from the field.

For as well as the Lakers have been playing the last few weeks, they are a better team on paper with Vanderbilt and Vincent on the floor and healthy. Vanderbilt is one of the better defensive players on the roster, and Vincent adds value thanks to his ability to stretch the floor.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James imaginary blunt
Stephen A. Smith’s on-brand reaction to LeBron James passing invisible blunt to Christian Wood
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura Lakers
Rui Hachimura roasts Dillon Brooks after Lakers-Rockets game
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James admits he’s dealing with ‘couple of injuries’ after grueling win vs. Rockets
Lakers News
LeBron James and Dillon Brooks
Dillon Brooks doubles down on trash-talking LeBron James ahead of Lakers-Rockets matchup
Lakers News
Lost your password?