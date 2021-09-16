Report: Lakers finalize 4 new additions for 2021-22 season

The Los Angeles Lakers formally announced the additions of John Lucas III and David Fizdale to the team’s coaching staff on Wednesday.

Los Angeles also finalized Roger Sancho as the team’s head trainer and Ed Streit as the head strength and conditioning coach.

Lakers formally announce hirings of David Fizdale & John Lucas III to Vogel's staff, joining Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, Quinton Crawford & Miles Simon (who will also coach South Bay Lakers) They also announce hirings of Roger Sancho as Head Trainer & Ed Streit as Head S&C Coach pic.twitter.com/EPbfeMirRT — michael corvo (@_michaelcorvo_) September 15, 2021

These moves solidify Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s staff as the team prepares for the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff in the 2020-21 campaign, but injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the regular season limited the team’s ceiling.

Now, the Lakers welcome a veteran roster and revamped coaching staff heading into next season as they try to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles won the 2019-20 NBA title in James’ second season with the team after missing the postseason in the 2018-19 season.