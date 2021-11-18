Report: Lakers fed up with Anthony Davis’ lack of foul calls, taking serious measures to try to remedy

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their eighth loss of the 2021-22 campaign on Wednesday at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The defeat evened L.A.’s overall record at 8-8 on the season.

Anthony Davis was held to just 18 points in the loss, and he didn’t get to the charity stripe at all. After the game, head coach Frank Vogel spoke about that.

Davis’ lack of trips to the free-throw line is apparently a topic that the Lakers have communicated with the league about.

Frank Vogel: “I think Anthony Davis getting zero free throw attempts is a little bit mind boggling. And it’s something we’ve been communicating to the league about” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 18, 2021

Wednesday’s game marked the third contest this season in which Davis didn’t attempt a free throw.

Moreover, he’s averaging just 5.8 free-throw attempts per game this season. For his career, he averages 7.0 free-throw attempts per contest, so it does seem like he’s getting to the line less often than he has in past years.

Normally AD just being a cry baby but refs gotta call stuff like this man!!! That’s ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ppzG0FaqOL — Odjo Cinco (@kid_odjo) November 18, 2021

Perhaps the NBA’s rule changes aimed at decreasing foul calls are playing a role in Davis’ struggles with getting to the charity stripe. The rule changes have impacted a handful of superstars around the league.

Despite Davis’ difficulties with getting to the line, he’s having a nice year. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He’s shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

It seems like the Lakers are going to need Davis to play like his best self this season in order to contend for the NBA title. Davis is surely excited to get his teammate LeBron James back, which could reportedly happen as soon as Friday.

L.A. will be in Massachusetts on Friday for a matchup with the Boston Celtics.