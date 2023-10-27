Report: Lakers fans to get new cost-effective streaming option to watch live games

Los Angeles Lakers fans will have the option for a direct-to-consumer programming option through Spectrum SportsNet to watch the team through an app in the 2023-24 season.

Spectrum SportsNet carries the Lakers’ games on television, but it is offering fans the chance to pay $19.99/month (or $179.99/season) to watch the Lakers without paying for a cable package. The streaming subscription will offer a 24/7 feed of Spectrum SportsNet and will include live Lakers games and behind-the-scenes Lakers content. Existing Spectrum, DIRECTV and Cox pay TV customers who already have access to Spectrum SportsNet will be able to access the app at no additional cost and have authenticated access to Spectrum SportsNet+.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, senior vice president of Spectrum Sports. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.”

This is a great option for fans who just want to watch the Lakers without having to pay the price of a normal cable subscription, and it could bring more fans to view the games on Spectrum SportsNet as a result.

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” said Tim Harris, president of business operations for the Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Beginning Oct. 27, fans can purchase a Spectrum SportsNet+ subscription at NBA.com/SportsNet.

The Lakers played their first two games of the season on TNT (nationally televised), but the majority of the team’s games will be on Spectrum SportsNet.

With the Lakers expected to be one of the better teams in the NBA this season after making the Western Conference Finals last season, this is a terrific option to be able to watch the team in the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers picked up their first win of the 2023-24 season on Thursday night, riding a huge fourth quarter from LeBron James and Anthony Davis to defeat the Phoenix Suns. James, who is in his 21st season in the NBA, is off to a solid start – averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field through two games.

James made 3-of-6 shots from the field and all four of his attempts from the line to score 10 points in the final period against Phoenix. Davis was just as good, scoring 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 7-for-7 shooting from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the Lakers outscored the Suns 28-11 in the period to come away with a five-point win.

Being able to watch James, a four-time champion, as he reaches the end of his career without having to sign up for a full cable package is an exciting option for Lakers fans and James fans across the country.

The Lakers’ next game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 against the Sacramento Kings, and it will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet. Sacramento should be a tough opponent for Los Angeles, as it earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season.

That game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. PST on Sunday.