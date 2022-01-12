Report: Lakers expressed interest in trading for Raptors rising star Gary Trent Jr.

A new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in trading for Toronto Raptors youngster Gary Trent Jr.

While that’s certainly something to keep an eye on, it sounds like a deal is unlikely at this time.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources,” NBA insider Michael Scotto said. “One of several players they’ve checked in on. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this time since it would likely have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salaries perspective.”

Trent would be a valuable addition to a Lakers team that could use a shot in the arm.

This season, the 22-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Trent is in his fourth season at the NBA level. He was originally a second-round pick in the 2018 draft after spending his college days at Duke University.

L.A. could use some help, and many fans would like to see the team make some noise on the trade market. It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will make any big splashes.

The squad is still above .500 despite dropping its last contest. The Lakers are 21-20 on the season and will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, who have lost five straight.