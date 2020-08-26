Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is widely expected to be in trade rumors this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the teams that pursue the former All-Star.

“If Oladipo hits the trade block, look for other teams like the Lakers and [Brooklyn] Nets to pursue him, even without a long-term commitment,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote.

Oladipo, 28, saw his season come to an end on Monday when the Miami Heat concluded a sweep of the Pacers.

The veteran returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury in January. The rust from the return appeared to limit Oladipo as he put up just 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in the regular season.

However, the journeyman turned it around in the playoffs. Outside of his limited Game 1 performance against the Heat, Oladipo averaged 22.3 points and 2.7 steals per game in the Pacers’ first-round series.

The Lakers already have a loaded roster. They landed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The addition of a player like Oladipo would surely boost their firepower and sharpen their future. After all, Lakers veteran LeBron James is 35 years old.

While James’ production hasn’t shown his aging, he certainly could use more help as his career winds down.

The Lakers will have a chance to close out the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.