Report: Lakers expected to look at T.J. McConnell in free agency

T.J. McConnell and Ben McLemore Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have some important decisions to make regarding their roster in the coming offseason.

The front office might consider improving the team’s backcourt rotation as it is reportedly looking at Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.

McConnell is known for his playmaking ability, which the Lakers bench sorely lacked last season after the departure of Rajon Rondo in the 2020 offseason.

The undrafted guard out of the University of Arizona dished out 6.6 assists per game in the 2020-21 season and is currently averaging 5.0 assists per contest for his career.

He has also earned a reputation as a physical defender. Last season, he led the league with a total of 128 steals.

Moreover, his scoring took a leap this past regular season. He scored a career-high 8.6 points per game.