Report: Lakers expected to look at T.J. McConnell in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have some important decisions to make regarding their roster in the coming offseason.

The front office might consider improving the team’s backcourt rotation as it is reportedly looking at Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.

The #Lakers are expected to take a look at TJ McConnell in #NBA free agency this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. His defensive ability, ability to create for teammates, and improved scoring off the bench would be a nice fit for LA. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 11, 2021

McConnell is known for his playmaking ability, which the Lakers bench sorely lacked last season after the departure of Rajon Rondo in the 2020 offseason.

The undrafted guard out of the University of Arizona dished out 6.6 assists per game in the 2020-21 season and is currently averaging 5.0 assists per contest for his career.

He has also earned a reputation as a physical defender. Last season, he led the league with a total of 128 steals.

Moreover, his scoring took a leap this past regular season. He scored a career-high 8.6 points per game.