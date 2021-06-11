- Report: Lakers expected to look at T.J. McConnell in free agency
- Report: Lakers expected to try to trade Kyle Kuzma to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with ‘better’ talent
- LeBron James emphatically shouts out Bronny for landing on Sports Illustrated cover with FaZe Clan
- Report: Lakers are ‘serious threat’ to sign Derrick Rose in free agency
- Video: Robert Horry says Hakeem Olajuwon was better than Shaquille O’Neal
- Video: Winnie Harlow reveals exact message Kyle Kuzma sent her on Instagram to get her to respond
- Report: LeBron James makes major change regarding what jersey number he’ll wear for Lakers next season
- Former Lakers champion directs Anthony Davis to ‘get rid’ of trainer and do what ‘iron man’ LeBron James does in offseason
- Latest geotagged data shows LeBron James as the most hated player in America
- Lakers insider believes Andre Drummond will be playing elsewhere unless he’s willing to accept veteran minimum
Report: Lakers expected to look at T.J. McConnell in free agency
-
- Updated: June 11, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have some important decisions to make regarding their roster in the coming offseason.
The front office might consider improving the team’s backcourt rotation as it is reportedly looking at Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.
The #Lakers are expected to take a look at TJ McConnell in #NBA free agency this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. His defensive ability, ability to create for teammates, and improved scoring off the bench would be a nice fit for LA.
— Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 11, 2021
McConnell is known for his playmaking ability, which the Lakers bench sorely lacked last season after the departure of Rajon Rondo in the 2020 offseason.
The undrafted guard out of the University of Arizona dished out 6.6 assists per game in the 2020-21 season and is currently averaging 5.0 assists per contest for his career.
He has also earned a reputation as a physical defender. Last season, he led the league with a total of 128 steals.
Moreover, his scoring took a leap this past regular season. He scored a career-high 8.6 points per game.