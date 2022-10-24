Report: Lakers expected to eventually resume trade talks with Pacers and Jazz

After an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers need to make some changes rather quickly.

The team has looked unimpressive in all three of its losses, and its shooting from beyond the arc has been about as bad as it can get at the professional level.

For those reasons and more, the Lakers plan to eventually re-enter trade conversations with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

“ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a trade involving [Russell] Westbrook isn’t likely until after Thanksgiving,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “That’s around the same time that Dennis Schröder, who at this point is undoubtedly a better point guard than Westbrook, could return from his thumb surgery. “When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured [Anthony] Davis. “Utah has been connected to the Lakers for months, too. League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the [Detroit] Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)”

Lakers fans have had their eyes on players like Hield and Turner for months. There were times over the 2022 offseason when a trade for those two players seemed likely.

Now, it looks like the Lakers are determined to get those conversations going again. The Pacers are 1-2 on the young season.

Hield and Turner would help provide improvements to areas of the court that the Lakers are sorely lacking in at the moment. Hield is a talented guard who would add some electricity to the court, and Turner is one of the better defensive big men in the league.

As for the Jazz, they are one of the surprise teams so far this season. Through three games, they are 3-0. Clarkson has been a big reason why, as he is averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 42.3 percent from deep, a level of proficiency in that area that the Lakers would surely love to have on their roster.

The Jazz also have a number of other veteran players that the Lakers would certainly benefit from having on their roster, such as Conley, Gay, Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk.

It’s good to hear that the Lakers are going to explore their options. It’s a shame that the Lakers front office wasn’t able to make enough impactful moves during the summer, but it looks like the failure of the first week of the season has made it clear that something has to change.

Only time will tell what those changes end up being,