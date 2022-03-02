Report: Lakers debut new starting lineup for crucial matchup vs. Mavs

The Los Angeles Lakers will be unveiling a new starting lineup for their Tuesday night home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The presence of both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in the starting unit isn’t a surprise. However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is clearly trying anything to shake the team from its current doldrums.

Over the past 20 games, the Lakers have just a 6-14 record. That miserable stretch needs to end if the team wants any hope of simply reaching the postseason.

That task will continue to be difficult in the weeks ahead as the Lakers hope that their superstar forward Anthony Davis will be fully recovered from his mid-foot sprain. He may not be returning for another month, though the Lakers hope to have him back before the regular season concludes.

The Lakers will be on the road for a good portion of March, though the first “road” game will take place at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.