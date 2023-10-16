Report: Lakers cut Scotty Pippen Jr., 2 others ahead of 2023-24 season

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are waiving guard Scotty Pippen Jr., forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon and guard Damion Baugh.

All three players played in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pippen received the most playing time of the three players, but he struggled for the Lakers, shooting just 2-for-9 from the field. He finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and three turnovers.

Pippen, who played three seasons at Vanderbilt University, was not able to channel the scoring prowess that he had in college. The young guard averaged over 20 points per game in each of his last two collegiate seasons.

In his three seasons for the Commodores, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

He spent the 2022-23 season in the G League, playing for the South Bay Lakers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game across 19 contests. He also appeared in six games for the Lakers, averaging 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes per game.

Those G League numbers weren’t enough to carry Pippen to a roster spot for the 2023-24 season, and it’s possible the team’s drafting of guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and signing of guard Gabe Vincent ended any hopes of Pippen landing a roster spot before he struggled in Sunday’s preseason game.

As for Baugh, he played collegiately at the University of Memphis for two seasons before transferring to Texas Christian University (TCU). He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Baugh was an All-Big 12 selection in the 2022-23 season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Valerio-Bodon also went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. A forward from Hungary, Valerio-Bodon didn’t get much action in the preseason to prove that he could earn a roster spot, but he did block a shot in Sunday’s game against Milwaukee.

The Lakers made a lot of moves to improve their roster this offseason, so it is not surprising to see the team move on from some fringe players as the 2023-24 regular season approaches.