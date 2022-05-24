- Report: Lakers currently have no plans to use 1st-round pick to facilitate Russell Westbrook trade
- Updated: May 24, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have a big offseason ahead of them.
Already, the organization is in the depths of a search for a new head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel earlier this year. Beyond that, the team will need to make some changes to its roster if it has any hope of rebounding from the major disappointment that was the 2021-22 campaign.
One big change that many considered a certainty just a short while ago was the Lakers getting rid of guard Russell Westbrook. However, as time has gone on, it has become clear that the Lakers may not be quite as committed to trading him as previously believed.
The Lakers have reportedly asked coaching candidates how they’d use Westbrook in the lineup. Moreover, the Lakers are reportedly not interested in using a first-round pick to sweeten any potential deal involving the former MVP.
“As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported.
With each passing week, it is starting to seem more likely that the Lakers will in fact hold onto Westbrook for next season. If they do, it stands to reason that the main offseason priority will be finding role players that fit alongside Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
That is easier said than done, but a good offseason this summer could absolutely set the Lakers up for success in the 2022-23 campaign.
After all, there is still a huge amount of talent on the Lakers roster. If the team can hire the right coach and bring in the right role players, L.A. could move on from the disappointing 2021-22 season rather quickly.