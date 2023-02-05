Report: Lakers could be willing to give up Austin Reaves and Max Christie for Kyrie Irving in unexpected twist

The sudden availability of Kyrie Irving on the trade market has Los Angeles Lakers fans clamoring for the front office to make a move for the star point guard.

However, a bit of a roadblock came earlier after it was reported that the team was not willing to give up youngsters Austin Reaves and Max Christie in any potential trade for Irving.

But according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, L.A. could reportedly be willing to include Reaves and Christie as long as Irving is prepared to sign a two-year contract extension with the franchise this coming offseason.

“The two first-round picks (2027 and ’29) and promising young players like Austin Reaves and Max Christie (to go along with the expiring contract of Russell Westbrook) might all be in play if the Lakers knew that Irving was willing to align his contract with that of [LeBron] James, his old [Cleveland] Cavs friend and lead recruiter who is signed through the summer of 2025 (he has a player option in the 2024-25 season),” Amick wrote.

Of course, that is easier said than done. It would be understandable if Irving eventually desired a contract with more guaranteed years for him to ensure his financial security.

But the Lakers seemingly do not want to commit to another star to prepare for the possibility of James deciding to leave the franchise in the next few years. The situation has been a source of pessimism for the squad’s chances of landing Irving.

Still, these are certainly interesting times for the Lakers. With a 25-29 standing and the 13th seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers seem destined for another lost season. But the potential acquisition of Irving could change the team’s outlook for the remainder of this campaign.

The idea that the organization is supposedly willing to part ways with key assets to increase its chances of landing a star of Irving’s caliber should spell good news for the Lakers faithful. Hopefully, the Nets view Reaves and Christie as enticing trade pieces.

Reaves has shown potential as a solid two-way player who can score efficiently from the field. He has been averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest in 36 games this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.

As for Christie, the rookie has been lights out from long distance in limited minutes. He has connected on 42.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.