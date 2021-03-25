The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could be eyeing Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross.

Windhorst: Keep an eye on Terrance Ross for the Lakers — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) March 25, 2021

The Magic have already blown up their roster prior to this year’s trade deadline.

Orlando dealt Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Lakers are looking to improve their roster with Anthony Davis and LeBron James currently sidelined due to injury.

Ross, 30, is averaging 16.0 points per game this season while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.

It is unclear what the Lakers would be willing to trade for Ross, but after seeing Fournier go for just two second-round picks, the asking price shouldn’t be too high.

The Lakers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and are 28-16 on the season.