Report: Lakers considered ‘most significant’ threat to land Kyrie Irving
- Updated: June 22, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add some true talent to their roster this offseason.
While some believe that accomplishing that tall task is nearly impossible for the organization, it appears that the Lakers are seen as the “most significant threat” to land a certain superstar guard.
That star is none other than Kyrie Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate.
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the "most significant threat" for Kyrie Irving, per Woj on NBA Today#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/aMM7BjwPig
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) June 22, 2022
In order for the Lakers to acquire Irving, the team would almost certainly have to free up some cap space. It is unclear how the Lakers would be able to do so, as the team has traded away a large number of its valuable assets in recent years.
With that in mind, it is true that the Lakers seem really tired of Russell Westbrook. As for the Nets, they seem very over Irving.
The Athletic’s Bill Oram said as much during a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”
“From a logical standpoint, the Nets are absolutely sick of the Kyrie Irving experience,” he said. “The Lakers are sick of the Russell Westbrook experience. That said, the Nets know they have the better player and the better asset despite all of his idiosyncrasies.”
Both players are highly talented. They also both come with their own pretty significant downsides.
Another recent report dealt with the possibility that the Lakers could consider trading Anthony Davis for Irving. Based on what insider Brian Windhorst knows, that move seems unlikely.
At the moment, the rumors represent a lot of smoke. It is hard to determine if there is a real fire brewing at the center, however.
As the offseason progresses, Lakers and Nets fans will surely start to get a better idea of what the future holds for their squads.