Report: Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving trade considered unlikely
- Updated: June 21, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving this offseason, but the team isn’t expected to part with star Anthony Davis to acquire him.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on his podcast that the Nets would only entertain a trade with the Lakers if Davis were involved.
However, Windhorst also said he does “not see” that happening for the Lakers this offseason.
Trading for Irving would make sense for the Lakers if they are able to move on from guard Russell Westbrook, but moving Davis for Irving seems like a lateral move.
Los Angeles missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season with Davis and LeBron James both dealing with injuries, and Irving isn’t exactly the most reliable player to pair with James at this stage in his career.
Irving appeared in just 29 games during the 2021-22 regular season, as he missed a large chunk of the season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Irving was unable to play in Nets’ home games for a large portion of the season because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Davis wasn’t reliable for the Lakers either, as he was limited to just 40 games due to injuries. During the 2021-22 season, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from beyond the arc.
It’s hard to see the Lakers making a real push for Irving unless Westbrook is traded as well, as the team would have a surplus of ball-dominant players with both guards on the roster.
It will be interesting to see how Irving’s future plays out and if the Lakers make a run at him this offseason.