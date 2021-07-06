Andre Drummond takes blatant shot at Frank Vogel and Lakers via social media

Andre Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he isn’t exactly making the best impression on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drummond, who signed with the Lakers after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season, took a shot at Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel on Instagram.

In 21 games with the Lakers, Drummond played 24.8 minutes per game. He had been playing 28.9 minutes per game in Cleveland, but Drummond’s numbers took a hit after signing with the Lakers.

He averaged just 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in Los Angeles after putting up 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in Cleveland.

Clearly, Drummond wants a bigger role if he were to return to the Lakers this offseason, but it’s hard to see things changing.

Drummond didn’t play in the Lakers’ Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns that ended their season, and it’s hard to see the team committing to him long term if he wasn’t even a major part of the rotation in the playoffs.

The two-time All-Star will eventually latch on somewhere, but he is burning the bridge in Los Angeles by calling out Vogel.