The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are reportedly keeping tabs on free agent Joe Johnson.

Bucks aren’t only team interested in Joe Johnson. Other teams keeping tabs on ISO Joe: Clippers, Nets, Jazz, Lakers. The 39 year old impressed during USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team while averaging 11 PPG, 9 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/2DaxRoTLzi — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 17, 2021

Johnson, 39, last played for the Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season.

The journeyman has played for numerous teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Nets, over the course of his career in the league. However, he hasn’t gained much traction in the market in recent offseasons.

Still, Johnson is staying in shape and playing ball at a high level.

The 6-foot-7 pro has career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Furthermore, he has playoff career averages of 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 3.1 assists per contest.

While the Lakers are loaded with several weapons, they could use another veteran like Johnson who has experience and a shooting prowess. The team is currently shorthanded due to the injuries of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jared Dudley.