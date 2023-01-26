Report: Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, Pistons and Hornets interested in Caris LeVert

The Los Angeles Lakers recently added forward Rui Hachimura, and it looks like Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert is another player that L.A. has interest in.

LeVert has been a productive member of the Cavs rotation so far this season, and his offensive ability could certainly offer the Lakers another much-needed offensive weapon.

If the Lakers want LeVert, it looks like they’re going to have to compete to put together the most attractive deal. A number of other teams are interested in his services, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

“So far everyone from the Pistons to the Hornets to Clippers and Jazz has expressed an interest in LeVert,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. “And yes, even the Lakers have kicked around the idea of a LeVert trade in their scanning of rival rosters in their search for more help, sources told Hoops Wire. (In fact, it’s been said that LeVert is a favorite of LeBron James.)”

It is definitely interesting to note that James reportedly has a particular affinity for LeVert. James has been known to have a strong influence in the front office of his respective teams, and his interest in LeVert could encourage Rob Pelinka and company to try to make a move.

Still, given how guarded the Lakers have been with their few remaining trade assets, it seems unlikely that the front office would be interested in getting into any kind of bidding war for a highly desired player.

When it comes to what LeVert brings to the floor, it is interesting to note that he is having a down season by his standards.

This season, he’s putting up 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the previous two seasons (in which he played for a total of three teams), he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

It is worth noting that in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, LeVert served as a regular starter, starting in 88 of the 105 games he played in. This season, he has been relegated to more of a bench role, starting just 23 of the 45 games he’s appeared in for the Cavs.

The Lakers seem primed to make more moves prior to the trade deadline, but whether or not they acquire LeVert remains to be seen.