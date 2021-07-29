Report: Lakers, Celtics and Clippers monitoring Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio is reportedly seen as a potential trade target for three NBA teams. Those teams are the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

#Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio brilliant today, as Spain beat Argentina. Among teams doing trade due-diligence on him: #Celtics, #Clippers, #Lakers. Rubio finished today’s game with 26 points. Appears Leandro Bolmaro only got garbage time run for Argentina. pic.twitter.com/nFv8u3SCd2 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 29, 2021

The 30-year-old Rubio’s performances in the Tokyo Summer Olympics have been reminiscent of some of his best moments in the NBA, which have largely been with the Timberwolves.

While not a prolific scorer, Rubio is an excellent playmaker who would be an asset to each of the contending teams that are pursuing him.

In the case of the Lakers, they need talented players in the backcourt, given the expected departure of Dennis Schroder and an overall lack of depth in this area,

Rubio could help the Lakers get back to the finals after the disappointment felt from the team’s early exit in this past season’s playoffs.