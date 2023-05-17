Report: Lakers, Bucks and Warriors among teams set to meet with Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among the teams set to meet with Indiana University star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

Jackson-Davis is also set to meet with the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. Jackson-Davis appears to be on the radar of several teams, a good sign for his draft stock.

A four-year player at Indiana, Jackson-Davis was one of the best big men in the country last season. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

Jackson-Davis is a traditional big man, as he took just three shots from beyond the arc in his collegiate career. However, he may need to extend his range to play at the NBA level since he is just 6-foot-9.

The Lakers have two draft picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. They’ll pick at No. 17 in the first round and No. 47 in the second round.

According to Tankathon, Jackson-Davis is expected to be a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. He is currently mocked to go to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 33 overall.

If Jackson-Davis ends up going in that range, the Lakers would either need to move back or move up to select him. It’s unlikely the team would take him at No. 17 unless he impresses at the combine and begins to shoot up draft boards.

At Indiana, Jackson-Davis was a four-time All-Big Ten selection and consensus All-American. He had a strong four-year career, and he could be viewed as a player who is ready to contribute right away in the NBA.

Los Angeles does lack depth in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis, as the team has gone a lot smaller this season with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and LeBron James factoring in as the other primary frontcourt players in the postseason rotation.

There’s still several weeks to go before the 2023 NBA Draft, so Lakers fans shouldn’t read too much into every prospect they are linked to.