Report: Lakers bring in slew of talented prospects ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

With the 2021 NBA Draft a little more than a week away, the Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to invite more players for draft workouts.

The team will reportedly work out six talented prospects on Saturday.

Lakers draft workout participants for today: Miles McBride – West Virginia

Ayo Dosunmu – Illinois

Sandro Mamukelashvili – Seton Hall

Mac McClung – Texas Tech

Jaden Springer – Tennessee

Balsa Koprivica – Florida State — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 17, 2021

Los Angeles has the No. 22 pick in the draft, and the team has shown the ability to find gems in the rough with its late draft picks.

Back in 2017, the Lakers acquired Kyle Kuzma in a draft-day trade. Two years later, they took a gamble on Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick. Those selections have proven to be wise choices as both players have brought value well above their draft positions.

The front office also has the option of trading this year’s draft pick for a player who can contribute immediately to the team. After all, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the squad, Los Angeles is in win-now mode.

The Lakers will definitely need to do their due diligence to make sure their decision regarding the pick will help the organization now and in the future.