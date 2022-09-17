Report: Lakers bring in several promising free agents for workouts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly brought in a number of free agents to work out, a group that includes lottery picks Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Muhammad.

Training camps for all NBA teams will be opening soon, with the Lakers trying to find additional players to help them back into championship contention. Last season’s debacle began with dreams of glory and crash-landed with the team not even reaching the postseason.

Jeremy Lamb

Among the players mentioned is Lamb, who was the 12th overall selection by the Houston Rockets in 2012. He was then dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October of that year as part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Rockets.

Lamb has played for three other teams since then, including spending last season with both the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. He was acquired by the Kings last February as part of the deal that sent Buddy Hield to the Pacers.

During Lamb’s time with both the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers, he averaged in double digits in the scoring department. However, he suffered a torn ACL during the 2019-20 season and has largely been used in a reserve capacity.

Shabazz Muhammad

Muhammad was taken with the 14th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. In a draft-night deal, he was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played until being released in 2018.

Muhammad was quickly picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks, who used him off the bench in 11 games over the remainder of the 2017-18 season. During the Bucks’ subsequent preseason that October, he was released and hasn’t played in an official NBA game since.

Dwayne Bacon & Miye Oni

Bacon was a second-round pick of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 before he was dealt to the Hornets. After playing there for three seasons, he spent the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic, , where he started in 50 games.

Despite that status, Bacon was released by the Magic in August 2021. The New York Knicks signed him, but then released him during last year’s preseason.

Oni was a second-round selection of the Golden State Warriors, who then traded him to the Utah Jazz. Oni was traded to the Thunder last January before he was then released and signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans.

Given the long resumes of these players, it’s doubtful that any will end up making an impact, even if the Lakers end up signing them. Yet, the team remains hopeful of finding a hidden nugget for their roster.