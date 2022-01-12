- Report: Sixers still have ‘zero interest’ in a Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons trade
Report: Lakers bring back intriguing prospect on 2-way deal
- Updated: January 12, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way deal while also waiving big man Jay Huff.
In a related move, the Lakers requested waivers on Jay Huff.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 12, 2022
L.A. clearly likes the 21-year-old, and he’ll look to prove to the Lakers that they’re making the right decision by inking him to this deal.
Doumbouya has appeared in two games this season for the Lakers. In the first contest, the youngster went for 10 points and four rebounds. He also added two steals and a block on the defensive end.
In the second game, he posted four points and two rebounds, adding one steal and one block defensively. He got roughly eight minutes of action in both games.
Time will tell if Doumbouya can make a solid impact for the Lakers going forward.