Report: Lakers being linked to Paul Millsap as trade deadline nears

Brooklyn Nets veteran Paul Millsap hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 13. He and the team are looking to find the big man a new home.

Millsap could be on the move from one struggling squad to another, as he is being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a new report.

“Maybe there’s a deal to be made for a player like Brooklyn’s Paul Millsap — another veteran, who sources have linked to the team, with some versatility as the Lakers utilize more small-ball strategies,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “But the Lakers need players who can move the needle. And, strapped for tradeable assets, the Lakers almost certainly can’t get anyone who will.”

With the current makeup of the Lakers roster, it seems like Millsap could find some minutes. The 36-year-old has seen only 11.3 minutes of action per game this season. He is also averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The four-time All-Star hasn’t looked great during his time with the Nets, but maybe a change of scenery is just what he needs to get going once again.

The No. 47 overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft holds career averages of 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

L.A. would be Millsap’s fifth team, as he’s already played for the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Nets.

If he doesn’t get dealt by the time the trade deadline passes, Millsap could end up getting bought out. The Lakers would have to clear a roster spot for him in that case.

It will be interesting to see who the forward ends up with for the rest of the season. The Lakers are currently 26-28 and hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.