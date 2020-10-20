The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are requesting a career-ending injury application to have former forward Luol Deng’s salary removed from their books.

Deng, 35, lasted two seasons with the Lakers after signing a four-year $72 million contract in 2016.

Sources: The Lakers have requested a career-ending injury application to have Luol Deng’s salary removed from team books. Deng agreed to buyout with Lakers in 2018, retired last October and is owed salary through 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

If the request is granted, it would reportedly open up $5 million in cap space for the Lakers.

The Lakers have applied for a “career ending exception” for Luol Deng’s cap hold, which would free up $5M in cap space this offseason. (via @ShamsCharania) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 20, 2020

Deng did latch on with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season, but he appeared in just 22 games.

Because of this, he misses the 25-game threshold that would have made the Lakers’ request invalid.

Deng didn't play 25 games, that's the threshold to make the request invalid. Lakers pass muster on that point https://t.co/eIH0yh1FWp — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) October 20, 2020

The Lakers clearly feel they can build more around LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the NBA title this season.

Deng obviously wasn’t contributing to the Lakers, so having the money to sign another player would be a major win for the team.

Deng averaged 7.5 points per game during his time in Los Angeles.