   Report: Lakers attempting to remove Luol Deng's contract from books, free up $5 million in cap space
Report: Lakers attempting to remove Luol Deng’s contract from books, free up $5 million in cap space

Luol Deng Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are requesting a career-ending injury application to have former forward Luol Deng’s salary removed from their books.

Deng, 35, lasted two seasons with the Lakers after signing a four-year $72 million contract in 2016.

If the request is granted, it would reportedly open up $5 million in cap space for the Lakers.

Deng did latch on with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season, but he appeared in just 22 games.

Because of this, he misses the 25-game threshold that would have made the Lakers’ request invalid.

The Lakers clearly feel they can build more around LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the NBA title this season.

Deng obviously wasn’t contributing to the Lakers, so having the money to sign another player would be a major win for the team.

Deng averaged 7.5 points per game during his time in Los Angeles.