- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for tonight’s matchup vs. Grizzlies
- LeBron James offers angry reaction to ruling of officer who shot Jacob Blake not facing charges
- Montrezl Harrell says Klutch Sports had ‘nothing to do’ with his decision to sign with Lakers
- Montrezl Harrell praises Lakers’ ‘free-flowing’ offense while taking apparent shot at Clippers
- Intriguing stat shows that LeBron James and Marc Gasol have been the best duo in the league this season
- Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives promising update on his latest injury
- Shaquille O’Neal continues to disrespect Rudy Gobert with latest savage post
- Steve Kerr implies Stephen Curry has more skill than LeBron James
- Frank Vogel gushes over LeBron James’ big 4th quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies
- Jamal Crawford recalls feeling ‘hella nervous’ before asking Kobe Bryant for unique favor
Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for tonight’s matchup vs. Grizzlies
-
- Updated: January 6, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in three days tonight, and Kyle Kuzma will again be filling in the Lakers’ starting lineup for the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Starting lineups fir tonight’s game between Lakers and Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/jWarcE11kz
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 6, 2021
The Lakers trotted out the exact same starting lineup on Sunday. Kuzma played well in L.A.’s 108-94 win that afternoon, scoring 11 points and hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts.
Caldwell-Pope sprained his ankle on Friday in the second half of the Lakers’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs. It’s unknown when he’ll be able to return to the lineup, although he said yesterday that his ankle felt “great” and that he was able to practice.
With a win tonight, the Lakers would end up undefeated on their current four-game road trip. They will return to Southern California Thursday to face the Spurs again.