The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in three days tonight, and Kyle Kuzma will again be filling in the Lakers’ starting lineup for the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Starting lineups fir tonight’s game between Lakers and Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/jWarcE11kz — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 6, 2021

The Lakers trotted out the exact same starting lineup on Sunday. Kuzma played well in L.A.’s 108-94 win that afternoon, scoring 11 points and hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts.

Caldwell-Pope sprained his ankle on Friday in the second half of the Lakers’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs. It’s unknown when he’ll be able to return to the lineup, although he said yesterday that his ankle felt “great” and that he was able to practice.

With a win tonight, the Lakers would end up undefeated on their current four-game road trip. They will return to Southern California Thursday to face the Spurs again.