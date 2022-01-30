Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers will match up against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The team released its starting lineup prior to the game, and L.A. will be missing a familiar face again.

Starters at ATL: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 30, 2022

Lakers star LeBron James will miss his third straight game due to left knee soreness. L.A. will sorely miss his production and leadership. At 37 years old, the four-time MVP is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis is back in the lineup after missing Friday night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets due to a wrist injury.

The Lakers’ road game versus Atlanta will be the last leg of a six-game road trip. They would like to end it on a winning note after losing three of their previous five contests.