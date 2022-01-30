- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. Hawks
- Lamar Odom says he wants LeBron James to inspire Lakers teammates the way Kobe Bryant did
- Miles Bridges defends Russell Westbrook after going toe to toe with him during Lakers-Hornets game
- Philadelphia 76ers hand down severe punishment to fan that called Carmelo Anthony ‘boy’
- Frank Vogel offers worrisome update regarding new swelling in LeBron James’ knee
- John Wall’s latest social media activity hints at desire to be traded to Lakers for Russell Westbrook
- Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all listed as questionable for Lakers vs. Hornets
- Ejected Philadelphia 76ers fan tells his side of the story, says he called Carmelo Anthony ‘a little boy’
- Report: Lakers had surprising interim coaching candidate in mind to potentially seize Frank Vogel’s spot
- Report: Lakers ‘still trying’ to make a Buddy Hield deal happen, have offered Kings an interesting package
Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. Hawks
-
- Updated: January 30, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will match up against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
The team released its starting lineup prior to the game, and L.A. will be missing a familiar face again.
Starters at ATL: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 30, 2022
Lakers star LeBron James will miss his third straight game due to left knee soreness. L.A. will sorely miss his production and leadership. At 37 years old, the four-time MVP is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
On the other hand, Anthony Davis is back in the lineup after missing Friday night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets due to a wrist injury.
The Lakers’ road game versus Atlanta will be the last leg of a six-game road trip. They would like to end it on a winning note after losing three of their previous five contests.