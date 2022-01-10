Report: Lakers announce starting 5 for crucial matchup vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to tip off against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, and L.A.’s starting lineup will continue to be small, as it was on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Starting lineups for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/0SAU3jT45f — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 10, 2022

LeBron James will continue to start at the 5, with newcomer Stanley Johnson playing at one forward.

Johnson has infused the team with some much-needed youth, energy and defensive activity in recent games.

James, meanwhile, has been looking like his old MVP-caliber self over the past month or so. He had previously missed a few weeks with an ab injury in November.

Tonight’s contest is a big one for the Lakers. They’re hoping to finish the season with as high a playoff seed as possible.

Memphis currently holds the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and a win for L.A. tonight would go a long way in proving that it is indeed turning the corner.