- Report: Lakers announce star-studded starting 5 for tonight’s matchup vs. Suns
- Report: Some Lakers claim that LeBron James is the most annoying Madden player ever
- Gilbert Arenas unveils what he told LeBron James about scary similarities between him and Bronny
- Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted Bucks to fight to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Tony Allen reveals the precise moment he knew Talen Horton-Tucker was the real deal
- Stephen A. Smith on Kyrie Irving’s handling of the media: ‘I don’t think Kobe Bryant would be happy’
- LeBron James recalls urging Klutch Sports to take look at Talen Horton-Tucker when he was in high school
- LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo signing supermax to stay with Bucks
- LeBron James speaks out on potentially stepping back as primary ball-handler this season
- Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis to make preseason debuts Wednesday vs. Suns
Report: Lakers announce star-studded starting 5 for tonight’s matchup vs. Suns
-
- Updated: December 17, 2020
When the Los Angeles Lakers take the court for their Wednesday night preseason road matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the starting five will be made up of five of the team’s star players.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will start vs. Suns alongside Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 17, 2020
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will only be on the court for the first half since the game itself is simply a tune-up for the Lakers opener next week against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The presences of Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol should be of interest, given their statuses as two of the Lakers’ top acquisitions of the brief offseason.
In the case of Kyle Kuzma, his presence in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game will mark a different approach from last season, when he started just nine of 61 regular season games.
The Lakers enter this contest having won preseason clashes against the Clippers last Friday and Sunday, with the brief preseason concluding with another road clash against the Suns on Friday night.