When the Los Angeles Lakers take the court for their Wednesday night preseason road matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the starting five will be made up of five of the team’s star players.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will only be on the court for the first half since the game itself is simply a tune-up for the Lakers opener next week against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The presences of Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol should be of interest, given their statuses as two of the Lakers’ top acquisitions of the brief offseason.

In the case of Kyle Kuzma, his presence in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game will mark a different approach from last season, when he started just nine of 61 regular season games.

The Lakers enter this contest having won preseason clashes against the Clippers last Friday and Sunday, with the brief preseason concluding with another road clash against the Suns on Friday night.