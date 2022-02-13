Report: Lakers announce post trade-deadline starting lineup vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineup for tonight’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors, and it appears L.A. will be close to full strength.

Starting lineups for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/02ueEsYT9o — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook missed the team’s previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to back tightness. He must be breathing a big sigh of relief after not getting traded, despite persistent rumors that the Lakers were looking to deal him.

After admitting that he aggravated his troublesome knee in Portland, LeBron James will be in the lineup for the Purple and Gold.

Stanley Johnson has been a solid contributor, especially on the defensive end, and he gives the Lakers’ frontcourt size and youth, something it has sorely lacked this season.

The Lakers are 26-30 on the season are holding on to the ninth spot in the Western Conference. They need lots of wins in the worst way.

Of course, a win will be hard to come by tonight against the Warriors, who are arguably the best team in pro basketball.