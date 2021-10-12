- Report: Lakers announce incredible change to starting 5 tonight against Warriors
- Report: Lakers progressing towards 2-way deal with intriguing prospect
- Carmelo Anthony says he needed to hear LeBron James say, ‘I need you’ before joining Lakers
- Video: Russell Westbrook slaps away grown man who tries to take his sneakers after Lakers game
- Alex Caruso reflects triumphantly on 1-year anniversary of Lakers winning NBA title
- Report: Lamar Odom vs. O.T. Genasis boxing match could be in works
- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker undergoing surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb
- Russell Westbrook issues cocky message to media after dreadful performance in Lakers loss
- James Ennis’ hilarious message hinting that Lakers should sign him amidst winless preseason
- Frank Vogel has interesting reaction to Russell Westbrook’s 9 turnovers in Lakers loss to Suns
Report: Lakers announce incredible change to starting 5 tonight against Warriors
-
- Updated: October 12, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will start together for the first time in Tuesday night’s preseason clash against the Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are making their debut together tonight against the Warriors, per Frank Vogel.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 12, 2021
The Lakers are still looking for their first preseason victory after four straight losses. In those contests, the Lakers have taken a slow and steady approach when it comes to putting the trio together.
Westbrook was acquired from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster offseason deal that has put plenty of pressure on the team to capture another title.
In 2019, Davis was also acquired in a huge deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, with that acquisition leading to the franchise’s first title in a decade.
Exactly how long the trio will be on the court together in this game remains to be seen, though the regular-season opener is just one week away. Like Tuesday night’s matchup, that contest will also be against the Golden State Warriors.