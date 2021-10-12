Report: Lakers announce incredible change to starting 5 tonight against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will start together for the first time in Tuesday night’s preseason clash against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are still looking for their first preseason victory after four straight losses. In those contests, the Lakers have taken a slow and steady approach when it comes to putting the trio together.

Westbrook was acquired from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster offseason deal that has put plenty of pressure on the team to capture another title.

In 2019, Davis was also acquired in a huge deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, with that acquisition leading to the franchise’s first title in a decade.

Exactly how long the trio will be on the court together in this game remains to be seen, though the regular-season opener is just one week away. Like Tuesday night’s matchup, that contest will also be against the Golden State Warriors.