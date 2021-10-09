Report: Lakers announce huge changes to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will deploy a starting lineup of newcomer Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and DeAndre Jordan for Friday night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

This will be the Los Angeles’ third preseason tilt of the season and the first time Lakers fans get to see James and Westbrook take the floor together on the same team.

Westbrook of course was the Lakers’ prized offseason addition. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

Adding Westbrook to the roster takes immense pressure off of an aging James, who is on the cusp of turning 36 years old. Despite his age, he was having an MVP-caliber season last year before Solomon Hill dove into his legs and forced him to miss a significant amount of time with a high-ankle sprain.

The Lakers and Warriors will tip off at 7 pm. PST in Golden State.