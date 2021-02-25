The Los Angeles Lakers will face a stiff test tonight in the form of the Utah Jazz in the altitude of Salt Lake City.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has made a major change to his squad’s starting lineup.

The insertion of Talen Horton-Tucker appears to be an attempt to give the Lakers more offensive pop to start games. It may also take some of the load off LeBron James, who has been playing heavy minutes lately.

The Lakers are still without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who has a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis. The team also won’t have starting guard Dennis Schroder, who is subjected to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for at least one more game.

The Jazz have the league’s best record and have been red-hot of late.