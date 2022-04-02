Report: Lakers announce epic starting lineup for Friday’s must-win matchup vs. Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers will roll out a starting lineup that has rarely been used this season as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will suit up on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD and Howard — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 2, 2022

It is a critical game as the Lakers are currently the 11th seed and need every win they can muster to overtake the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Ironically, James injured his ankle in another critical game against the Pelicans on March 27. He sat out for two games and will try to give it a go tonight.

Davis has been out since mid-February, and the Lakers have desperately needed his size and length on the defensive side of the ball. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers tip off against the Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. PST.