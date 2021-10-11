- Report: Lakers announce brand-new starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Suns
- Video: LeBron James seen rooting on Cleveland Browns during game vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- LeBron James unveils that Lakers have ‘whole new offensive system this year’
- DeMar DeRozan opens up about conversations with LeBron James, trying to ‘make it work’ with Lakers during offseason
- LeBron James issues surprising response to Russell Westbrook’s abysmal preseason debut for Lakers
- Report: Lakers announce huge changes to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Warriors
- Report: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to make preseason debuts tonight vs. Warriors
- Stephen Curry pays massive compliment to LeBron James on extended prime and setting ‘standard’ in NBA
- LeBron James hits massive milestone on social media, crushing NBA, NFL and MLB
- Adele recalls inception of her relationship with Rich Paul: ‘I was a bit drunk’
Report: Lakers announce brand-new starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Suns
-
- Updated: October 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup for tonight’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns has been revealed, and it has a glaring omission.
Lakers will start Westbrook, Bazemore, Jordan, Davis and Ellington vs. PHX today. LeBron James will be given the day off.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2021
LeBron James made his preseason debut on Friday evening against the Golden State Warriors. As expected, he looked somewhat rusty and measured his effort and intensity.
Russell Westbrook will be playing in his second exhibition contest, while Anthony Davis will be appearing in his third.
L.A. has yet to win a preseason contest this year. It lost its first game of the exhibition schedule to the Nets a week ago.
After falling behind big to the Warriors two days ago, the Lakers’ bench players made a nice rally in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling 121-114.