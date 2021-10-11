Report: Lakers announce brand-new starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup for tonight’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns has been revealed, and it has a glaring omission.

Lakers will start Westbrook, Bazemore, Jordan, Davis and Ellington vs. PHX today. LeBron James will be given the day off. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2021

LeBron James made his preseason debut on Friday evening against the Golden State Warriors. As expected, he looked somewhat rusty and measured his effort and intensity.

Russell Westbrook will be playing in his second exhibition contest, while Anthony Davis will be appearing in his third.

L.A. has yet to win a preseason contest this year. It lost its first game of the exhibition schedule to the Nets a week ago.

After falling behind big to the Warriors two days ago, the Lakers’ bench players made a nice rally in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling 121-114.