Devontae Cacok Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers are about to take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans, sans LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Their new starting lineup has a surprise, as their usual starting center, Marc Gasol, is still unable to play due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Devontae Cacok is on a two-way contract with both the Lakers and the G League’s South Bay Lakers. At 6-foot-8, he’s undersized in the pivot, but he does weigh 240 pounds.

He has shown some potential as a rebounder and someone who can use his physicality to his advantage.

After winning their first four games after the All-Star break, the Lakers have now lost back-to-back games.

With both its superstars out for an unknown amount of time, the team could very well go into a prolonged slump and lose ground in the Western Conference standings unless multiple players step things up offensively.