The extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers are about to take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans, sans LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Their new starting lineup has a surprise, as their usual starting center, Marc Gasol, is still unable to play due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Devontae Cacok is on a two-way contract with both the Lakers and the G League’s South Bay Lakers. At 6-foot-8, he’s undersized in the pivot, but he does weigh 240 pounds.

He has shown some potential as a rebounder and someone who can use his physicality to his advantage.

After winning their first four games after the All-Star break, the Lakers have now lost back-to-back games.

With both its superstars out for an unknown amount of time, the team could very well go into a prolonged slump and lose ground in the Western Conference standings unless multiple players step things up offensively.