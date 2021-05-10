The Los Angeles Lakers will be the subject of a nine-part documentary series that is set to air next year and will focus on the past four decades of the franchise.

That legendary era coincides with the arrival of Dr. Jerry Buss, with his daughter, Lakers CEO Jeanie Buss, offering her thoughts on the pending film.

“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities,” said the younger Buss. “But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world—and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.”

Among those interviewed for the project, besides members of the Buss family, are Lakers legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Pat Riley and Shaquille O’Neal.

During the era of the Buss family’s ownership, the Lakers managed to win the NBA title 11 times, which will allow for a rich exploration of some of the franchise’s most iconic moments. That includes the most recent championship that was achieved just last year.