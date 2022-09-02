Report: Lakers and Suns interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Jazz reportedly are engaged in trade talks surrounding veterans such as Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley after they traded away three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“The Phoenix Suns have interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thursday evening,” Arizona Sports wrote.

Gambadoro also tweeted that there are “several” teams interested in the 33-year-old forward, including the Lakers.

Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for Utah in the 2021-22 season while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

He is entering the final season of his contract, which may make it easier for a contender like Phoenix or Los Angeles to acquire him. The Jazz have already amassed a ton of first-round picks in trades this offseason, and it appears that they want to move on from their veterans as they enter a rebuilding phase.

The Lakers could use Bogdanovic’s scoring from the outside, especially after losing Malik Monk in free agency this offseason. Bogdanovic would fit well as a spot-up shooter alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and he also can create his own shot when called upon.

The Suns, who were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season, are looking to upgrade their roster, especially since the team’s offense struggled in its Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the postseason.

It’s unclear what the asking price would be for Bogdanovic, but he’s clearly a name to keep an eye on in trade rumors going forward.