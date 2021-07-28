Report: Lakers and Mavericks interested in Landry Shamet

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet.

“The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Landry Shamet ahead of Thursday’s draft, per SNY sources,” wrote Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. “Several teams have communicated with the Nets about possible trades for Shamet. Most of those scenarios involve the Nets receiving the team’s first-round pick.”

Shamet, 24, played for the Nets for the first time in his career last season.

The guard collected 9.3 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc last season. Although his production declined in the postseason, he was a regular in the Nets’ playoff rotation.

The Lakers and Mavericks are two of the top contenders in the Western Conference. However, they both fizzled out in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic both benefit from having shooters around them. The Lakers are feeling the pressure of capitalizing on James’ closing window.

The 2021 NBA Draft takes place Thursday night.